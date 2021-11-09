Penn Yan youth arrested for assault, chased away by passerby

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A youthful offender has been arrested by the Penn Yan Police Department for assault.

Police said the youth was arrested after an altercation on Elm Street where he allegedly pushed someone else to the ground and began punching him. Investigation revealed the youthful offender likely mistook the victim for a different person.

Someone driving by saw the attack, got out of their car and chased the youth away.

The victim suffered scrapes and facial pain. The youthful offender was arrested for third-degree Assault and issued an appearance ticket.