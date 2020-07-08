Pennsylvania man admits to defrauding West Virginia bank

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has admitted to defrauding a West Virginia bank of more than $550,000.

Randall Joseph Smail, 23, of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of bank fraud in federal court in Wheeling.

While applying for a loan from Pendleton Community Bank, Smail produced a fake account statement showing he had $640 million in Bitcoin currency. Bitcoin is a form of digital cash secured by encryption technology. Smail also produced other fictitious paperwork showing $10 million in another bank that he transferred from his cryptocurrency account, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said in a news release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now