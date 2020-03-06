Pennsylvania man sentenced after machete attack

Live Now
(WETM) – Steven Fenster, 39, Meshoppen, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania Correctional facility for 10 months to 48 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fenster following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on October 13, 2019 for the report of a man with gun and machete.

Police say Fenster raised the machete towards a homeowner before he was taken into custody by State Police.

Fenster was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance, according to police, and was placed into the Bradford County Jail.

