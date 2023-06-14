(WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania men are among the six charged for allegedly trafficking stolen human remains.

According to United States Attorney Gerard Karam, the indictments allege that a nationwide network of individuals bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.

Among the six charged is Jeremy Pauley, who was arrested last year by East Pennsboro Township Police after allegedly purchasing and selling human remains on Facebook.

Cedric Lodge and Denise Lodge of Goffstown, New Hampshire; Katrina Maclean, of Salem, Massachusetts; Joshua Taylor, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania; and Mathew Lampi, of East

Bethel, Minnesota, were all indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges.

Additionally, Pauley was charged by Criminal Information, and Candace Chapman Scott, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was previously indicted in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

During a search of Pauley’s home, court records show police recovered buckets that contained two human brains, skin, a heart, kidney, spleen, fat, skull with hair, two livers, six pieces of skin/fat, a trachea, a child mandible with teeth, and two lungs.

According to the Department of Justice, from 2018-2022, Cedric Lodge managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School and allegedly stole organs and, and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations.

The remains were allegedly taken to Lodge’s home in New Hampshire where he and his wife Denise allegedly made arraignments over the phone and social media to sell remains to Maclean, Taylor, and others.

The Department of Justice also alleges Cedric Lodge allowed Maclean and Taylor to enter the Harvard morgue to examine and chose which cadavers to purchase.

On some occasions, the Department of Justice says Taylor allegedly transported stolen remains to Pennsylvania and that the Lodges shipped stolen remains to Taylor and others out of state.

The Department of Justice says Maclean and Taylor then sold remains for profit, including to Pauley, and that Pauley had also purchased stolen remains from Scott, who allegedly stole remains from her employer in Arkansas.

Information from the Middle District of Pennsylvania alleges Scott stole parts of cadavers she was supposed to have cremated, which included the corpses of two stillborn babies who were supposed to be cremated and returned to their families.

Pauley is also accused of selling many of the stolen remains he purchased to other individuals, including Lampi. The two allegedly bought and sold from death other over an extended period of time and exchanged over $100,000 in online payments.

“Some crimes defy understanding,” said United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing. For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling. With these charges, we are seeking to secure some measure of justice for all these victims. I’d like to thank Harvard Medical School, which is also a victim here, for their cooperation in this investigation. Additionally, this prosecution would not be possible without the close cooperation and hard work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the United States Attorney’s Offices in multiple districts, including the Eastern District of Arkansas. From the eginning, this has been a multi-jurisdictional investigation, and our two offices have worked side by side to bring justice for these victims.”

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 15 years of imprisonment, a

term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine

“The defendants violated the trust of the deceased and their families all in the name of greed,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire. “While today’s charges cannot undo the unfathomable pain this heinous crime has caused, the FBI will continue to work tirelessly to see that justice is served.”

“Today, the United States Attorney has announced charges against several individuals who used the United States mail to ship stolen human remains,” said Christopher Nielsen, the Inspector in Charge of the Philadelphia Division of the Postal Inspection Service. “Robbing families of the remains of their loved ones is an unconscionable act and confounds our collective sense of decency. Using the United States mail to facilitate the theft and shipment of human remains is a federal crime and the Postal Inspection Service will do everything in its power to stop it. I want to thank our law enforcement partners and the United States Attorney for working with the Postal Inspection Service to stop this group, and I hope our efforts bring a small amount of relief to the victimized families.”

The United States Attorney’s Office says they have and will continue to attempt to identify and contact as many of the victims and victims’ families affected by this case as possible. If anyone

believes they or a family member may have been affected by the conduct charged in these indictments and information, contact the Victim and Witness Unit at usapam-victim.information@usdoj.gov or (717) 614-4249.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean A. Camoni is prosecuting the case.