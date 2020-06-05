Pennsylvania State Police investigating three people for trespass, breakfast food theft

ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield are investigating a trespassing case where an assortment of breakfast food was eaten inside the victim’s home.

Around 2 a.m. on May 26 three people identified at “T. Garder, K Gardner, and T. Burton” entered an apartment on Route 49.

The three took a family size box of Fruity Pebbles cereal, drank approximately half a gallon of milk, and ate a half loaf of bread.

State Police say the investigation is still on-going and have labeled the incident as “Simple/Criminal Trespass.”