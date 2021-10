BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — Between Sep. 12 and Sep. 13, Pennsylvania State Police received a report of a burglary on N. Lake Road in Springfield Township.

During the investigation, officers discovered that two ATVs were stolen from a resident. Unknown actor(s) entered the home and proceeded to take the keys to the vehicles.

The ATVs are red in color and produced by Honda.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact State Police at 570-265-2186.