Pine City man accused of mugging a disabled person at Massachusetts marijuana dispensary

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10/WETM) – Shane Adams, 21, of Pine City, was extradited to Massachusetts in connection to the mugging of a disabled man at a marijuana dispensary, according to the Great Barrington Police Department.

On Friday, Nov. 13 police were called to Theory Wellness on Stockbridge Road for reports of a mugging. They say two people went up to the man as he was leaving the store with his purchase.

One man pushed the victim and ripped the product from his hands before fleeing by car.

Adams was arrested in New York State and charged with Robbery and Assault & Battery on a Disabled Person. The second suspect has not yet been caught.

A dangerousness hearing was held on Monday for Adams, who was ordered held without the right to bail. The next court date unknown.