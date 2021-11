CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pine City man has been arrested for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child in August of this year.

Caleb Mahnke, 23, was arrested by New York State Police in Corning around 6:30 p.m. on November 4. The arrest stems from an incident first reported on August 15, 2021.

Mahnke was charged with five counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class-A misdemeanor.

According to the arrest report, he is currently being held.