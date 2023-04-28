CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Pine City man was arrested on Thursday following a joint investigation by numerous police agencies into a man they suspect was supplying drugs to the area.

According to the Canisteo Village Police Department, 24-year-old Zachary T. Savage, of Pine City, was arrested on Thursday, April 27, and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class A Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class E Felony

Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor

The arrest of Savage stems from an ongoing investigation by the Canisteo Village Police Department and Investigators from the New York State Police claiming that Savage provided narcotics to the local area.

Police say that they engaged in a traffic stop with Savage on Thursday, and in doing so, say Savage exited his vehicle in an attempt to flee from police on foot.

Police say they were able to locate Savage in a nearby backyard and that he refused to cooperate with police at the time. When Savage was caught and restrained, police claim Savage was in possession of crack cocaine and methamphetamine along with a large quantity of money.

According to police, Savage was transported to the Steuben County Jail awaiting Centralized Arraignment Procedures.