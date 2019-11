PINE CITY, N.Y. (WEMT) – Brittany White of Pine City was arrested for allegedly stealing over $100,000 from an Elmira elderly resident since March 2019.

White is facing one county of grand larceny in the second degree, a class C felony after the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division received a tip.

White was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail pending further court appearances.