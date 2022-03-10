Pine Valley man arrested twice in one day for fleeing police, bringing meth to jail

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pine Valley man has been arrested twice in one day for allegedly fleeing police and later having meth while he was an inmate in the county jail on $1 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Lewis, 32, was arrested on March 5 by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant issued by the Wellsburg Village Court for an incident earlier last week. The arrest report said Lewis was charged with second-degree Menacing, Reckless Endangerment and third-degree Fleeing of a Police Officer. He was arraigned in the Ashland Town Court and later taken to the Chemung County Jail.

Later that day, while he was being booked in the jail, the Sheriff’s Office said officers allegedly found “a quantity of methamphetamine” on Lewis. He was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband (a class-D felony). Lewis was arraigned in the Elmira City Court and taken back to the County Jail on $1.00 bail. He is scheduled to return to the Elmira City Court at a later date.

Lewis was previously arrested on December 6, 2021 for a disturbance in Wellsburg. For that incident, he was charged with Menacing, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer, all misdemeanors.