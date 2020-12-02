Police apprehend driver after reported chase across Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have apprehended the driver of a car that was reportedly being chased across the city on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a witness, the car hit a bus and attempted to flee police before coming to a stop at the Kwik Fill on Madison and Market Street in the city.







The witness tells 18 News that the driver refused to get out of the car and police had to break a window before getting him out.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.