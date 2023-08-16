BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding two people who may have information about a theft.
The sheriff’s office is asking the public to help identify a man and woman who were at the County Route 64 Best Buy location in Big Flats on July 29. Police want to question the individuals pictured below about a larceny (theft) case.
Anyone who has any information about the theft or these individuals is asked to call the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933.