Police arrest female after she allegedly stabbed male in back

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) — Troy Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital with wounds to his upper back early Sunday morning.

Police said they received a call at about 1:30 a.m. for a report that a female stabbed a male at a residence on Cypress Street.

The male was transported to Albany Medical Center for non life threatening injuries to his upper back. The female was taken into custody and arraigned Sunday morning at Troy City Court.

The female was charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, police said.

Police said they believe the man and woman are in a relationship together and that it was an isolated incident.

Detectives are investigating the incident further.

This story is developing.