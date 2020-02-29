Police arrest Philmont man for reportedly robbing dollar store

PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) — One man has been arrested after he reportedly tried to rob a local Family Dollar in the Village of Philmont.

Columbia County Sheriff’s arrested Keith Gaylord, 33, of Philmont and charged him with Robbery in the Third Degree after an incident that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Police say the Philmont Police Department and Deputy Sheriff’s were dispatched to a local Family Dollar for a reported robbery that had just taken place.

Police say the employee at the store told them a white male in his 30’s, having a small build, and wearing dark colored clothes, pushed him and then stole money from the cash register. The employee reportedly knew the suspect, as Keith Gaylord, who then ran from the store.

Deputies and a Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit searched the area immediately. Sergeant Benansky reportedly found Gaylord crouched down under a stair case close to the store.

Gaylord was taken into custody and reportedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine. A search was then conducted to find the stolen money.

Gaylord was arrested and charged with Robbery in the Third Degree (Class D Felony), Petit Larceny, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Both Class A Misdemeanors).

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance due to the new bail reform laws. He is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.