Police arrest Queensbury man for DWI following early a.m. traffic stop

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested one man for DWI after he was initially pulled over for speeding.

Police arrested Francis Simione, 50, of Queensbury for Driving While Intoxicated after his BAC was found to be .14 percent.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says officers saw a car speeding on Quaker Road in Queensbury. Officers initiated a traffic stop which found Simione to have drank alcohol before driving. He was given field sobriety tests and failed. The incident reportedly happened just after 4 a.m.

Officers took Simione into custody where he was later released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

