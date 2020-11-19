Police arrest trespasser holding metal pipe

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – William Newton Jr., 33, was arrested after Elmira Police responded to a trespass report on Mt. Zoar Street.

According to Elmira Police, a father reported seeing a man in his backyard attempting to make contact with a young female resident at their home on the 600 block of Mt. Zoar Street.

The father confronted the man, who dropped a metal pipe and fled on foot.

Police located and arrested Newton Jr., who did not know the man or his daughter, near the home.

According to Elmira Police, Newton Jr. was charged with trespass and released on an appearance ticket.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.