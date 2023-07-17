Police are asking the public to help locate Anthony R. Cruz. (Images courtesy of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a suspect who is known to frequent the Elmira area.

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 302 Pine Street in the Town of Ithaca around 8:40 a.m. on June 29 for a reported assault. A pregnant woman was involved in a road rage incident before pulling into the Dunkin parking lot. As the woman left the Dunkin, she saw that the other vehicle involved in the road rage incident had parked next to her vehicle.

As the woman approached her vehicle, she noticed that the male passenger had keyed her vehicle. When the woman attempted to speak with the man, he punched her in the face. The woman grabbed the handle of the assailant’s vehicle in an attempt to steady herself. The driver of the vehicle then reversed and dragged the woman about 50 feet.

On July 13, officers from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver of the assailant’s vehicle, Makendra Peterson, 23, of Painted Post. Peterson was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony. She was held for CAP arraignment before being released with a future court date.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating the second suspect, Anthony R. Cruz, 25. Police say Cruz is believed to be involved in other road rage incidents in the area and is known to frequent the Elmira area. Cruz currently has a warrant for second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief in relation to the June 29 incident.

Anyone with information about Cruz’s whereabouts is asked to call 607-266-5420. If this information includes a real-time location, call 911 immediately.