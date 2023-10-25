ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) — A Bradford County man was arrested and has been charged with numerous felonies after police say he raped a child a number of times over the span of two months in early 2023.

According to the police documents, 36-year-old Wayne Frederick Talada of Athens, PA, was arrested in October and charged with the following:

Four counts of rape of a child, a grade one felony.

Four counts of statutory sexual assault, a grade one felony.

Four counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child, a grade one felony.

Four counts of sexual assault, a grade one felony.

Four counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, a grade one felony.

Four counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, a class three felony.

Four counts of corruption of minors, a grade three felony.

Four counts of simple assault, a grade one misdemeanor.

Two counts of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, a grade one misdemeanor.

Police say that on August 15, 2023, they were made aware of the incidents that took place between late February 2023 to late April 2023 involving Talada and a 12-year-old girl.

The victim had told police that the events started happening in late February when she was staying between two locations on Mccloe Lane in Athens Twp.

She told police that she had been raped four or five times over that time period, saying that she had been forced each time under the threat of violence.

The documents state that during the fourth time, the victim attempted to fight back against Talada by escaping from his grasp grabbing a bat she had in her room, and telling him to get out. Talada threatened more violence against the victim, allegedly saying that she was going to pay for that.

The assaults were able to stop after the victim was able to move in with her grandmother at a different location.

Talada was arrested sometime in October and had his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and is awaiting his preliminary hearing for Nov. 16 in jail with a bail set at $500,000.