Police: Explosive ‘hoax’ prompts evacuation of NYC mall

This photo, provided by the New York City Police Department, Monday, Jan.4, 2021, shows the hoax explosive device at a mall in the Queens borough of New York. A police spokesman said that an initial investigation showed there was no explosive device. “An investigation is underway into the hoax,” NYPD Sergeant Edward Riley said in an emailed statement. (New York City Police Dept. via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City mall was evacuated Monday after police said they received a report of a “possible explosive device” in a parking garage, which a police spokesman later described as a hoax.

The police and fire departments said they were alerted to the suspected device and a suspicious vehicle at the Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst just after 7:30 a.m.

A police spokesman said that an initial investigation showed there was no explosive device. “An investigation is underway into the hoax,” Sergeant Edward Riley said in an emailed statement.

The Daily News reported that the device was described in a 911 call as looking like propane tanks. Police said they could not confirm the description.

The police department tweeted that people should avoid the area while the matter was being investigated.