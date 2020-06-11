Breaking News
Southern Tier moving into Phase 3 on Friday

Police investigating possible home invasion on Elmira’s southside

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – City of Elmira Police tell 18 News that two possible suspects have been detained after what appeared to be a home invasion in the area of Spaulding Street and Brand Street on Thursday morning.

Reports of the incident first came into the 18 Newsroom shortly after 7 a.m. New York State Police, City of Elmira Police, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the home.

Outside of the home there was a stroller and an Elmira City School District Class of 2020 senior sign, but it is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time.

As of 1 p.m. the police department say they are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now