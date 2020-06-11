Police investigating possible home invasion on Elmira’s southside

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – City of Elmira Police tell 18 News that two possible suspects have been detained after what appeared to be a home invasion in the area of Spaulding Street and Brand Street on Thursday morning.

Reports of the incident first came into the 18 Newsroom shortly after 7 a.m. New York State Police, City of Elmira Police, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the home.

Outside of the home there was a stroller and an Elmira City School District Class of 2020 senior sign, but it is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time.

As of 1 p.m. the police department say they are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.