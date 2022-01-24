Police looking for catalytic converter thief; asking public for help

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are looking to the public to help find a man who allegedly stole multiple catalytic converters earlier this month.

New York State Police said the man in photos allegedly stole two catalytic converters from a pickup truck. Police said the theft happened on January 13 around 7:30 a.m., and that the truck was parked at and belongs to Calvary Cemetery on Five Mile Drive in the Town of Ithaca.

He is described by police as being white, wearing glasses, having short brown hair, facial hair and wearing black clothes. Police also said he was carrying a portable saw and drove a maroon Chevrolet HHR.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at 607-347-4463.