HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WEMT) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly took products from a local liquor store.

The Sheriff’s Department says the theft happened at Fosters Spirits, located at 821 County Route 64, in the Town of Horseheads, on March 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607)737-2933.