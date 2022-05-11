NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police Investigators at Ithaca are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man who purchased a lawnmower with a fraudulent credit card.

On March 7, 2022, the man pictured is accused of using a fraudulent credit card to purchase a zero-turn lawn mower at Little’s Law Equipment in Newfield. According to the release, he picked up the mower in a U-Haul Van.

The mower is a Gravely ZT HD 24 Horsepower lawn mower with a 60-inch mower deck. A stock photo of the mower is attached below.

If you have any information about the man pictured, State police ask you to contact them at (607) 347 4463