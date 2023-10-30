ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are looking for the second suspect in a burglary that took place at Libertad Apartments in Elmira.

According to a Facebook post by the Elmira Police Department, a person entered the apartment of an elderly woman and stole an expensive pair of earrings. The identity of this person has been identified, but police are still looking for the identity of another person who was involved in the burglary and served as a lookout while the theft took place.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT. Information can also be sent anonymously to www.cityofelmira.net.