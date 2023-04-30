ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police Department are searching for a vehicle that fled the scene of a burglary.

On April 29th, IPD responded to the 600 block of Spencer Road in Ithaca for a report of a burglary in progress. Once officers arrived on the scene, it was reported that a known female suspect entered through a basement window.

Once inside the residence, the suspect threatened multiple people with a knife before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan and was reported to be seen traveling Southbound on Spencer Road just after the incident.

The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and anyone with information

is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the following options listed below.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips