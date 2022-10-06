LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer.

New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with an electric scooter and didn’t pay for it.

He left the store around 8:30 p.m. and was seen walking toward North Triphammer Road.

Police described the man as having a neck tattoo, light hair, and facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYSP at 607-341-4441.