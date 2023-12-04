BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying three men.

On Dec. 4, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of three men that were taken on security cameras. All of the men are suspects in a larceny at Best Buy in Big Flats. Pictures of the suspects can be seen in the slideshow below.

Anyone with information about the theft incident or who recognizes any of these men is asked to call the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933.