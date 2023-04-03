DEERFIELD TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police are asking the public for any information into the thefts of over $70,000 in coins and cash from two elderly people on the same road near Knoxville that took place just days apart last month.

Pennsylvania State Police said that the first theft took place just after 11:30 a.m. on March 12, 2023. An 84-year-old man on Merrick Hill Road reported that someone had forced their way into his home and stole items worth a total of $70,500. These items included old dimes and quarters, Indian Head pennies, gold quarters, silver, and other coins.

The full list of stolen items is below:

Silver dimes dated pre-1964 ($15,500)

Silver quarters dated pre-1964 ($15,000)

Almost two complete sets of Indian Head pennies ($2,000)

40lbs. of mostly complete coin sets pre-1957 ($15,000)

15 sets of 24-karat Phil & Den mint gold quarters ($3,000)

Cash, miscellaneous change, and silver coins ($20,000)

Three days later, on March 15, police said someone broke into the home of a 74-year-old man on Merrick Hill Road. While two safes and the door of the house were damaged, PSP said four coffee cans full of change were stolen, totaling $200.

Anyone with information on the thefts should call Pennsylvania State Police Mansfield at 570-662-2151.