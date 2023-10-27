ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A large police presence was seen outside of the old Star-Gazette building early Friday morning, with police confirming numerous people have been arrested.

Elmira Police, New York State Police, and Chemung County Sheriff’s Deputies surrounded the building around 8:45 a.m. Friday morning, Oct. 27.

According to Yuri Charlanow, head of the Elmira Police Detective Bureau, numerous people have been arrested for stealing copper and wiring within the building.

At least one officer was placed around the building while the main force went inside through the loading dock.

An 18 News reporter at the scene saw at least one person being placed in the back of a patrol car in front of the building.

Information is limited at this time, 18 News will update the story when more information becomes available to us.