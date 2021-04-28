Police respond to reports of shots fired in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at around 11:30 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Oak and Standish Streets for a report of shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found several spent shell casings laying in the street as well as shattered glass from a vehicle.

Officers canvassed the area and learned that one of the rounds fired struck a residence in the 400 block of Standish Street. The projectile passed through an exterior wall and came to a rest on a bedroom floor.

No injuries or further damage has been reported at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.