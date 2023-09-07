ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he took them on a vehicle chase throughout Schuyler County before running on foot.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Jason B. Boswell was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 6, around 1:30 a.m. and has been charged with the following.

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree

Reckless endangerment in the second degree

Resisting arrest

Police claim that Boswell failed to stop for a traffic stop on county Road 16 in the Town of Orange, resulting in a police chase throughout the county.

Police say Boswell took them on roads in the Town of Orange and Tyrone before needing to use a spike strip to pop Boswell’s tires and stop the vehicle.

After his vehicle became disabled, police say Boswell fled on foot but was taken down by the K9 Unit.

Boswell was arrested and taken to the Schuyler County CAP Court for processing before being taken to the Schuyler County Jail without bail.