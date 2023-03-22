ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) — Local police in Elkland are searching for an alleged suspect who they say is responsible for breaking into a home in the borough.

The invasion took place sometime on Monday, March 20, police say that a man standing around 5’5″ wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a black mask broke into the house and demanded money from the owner.

Police say the assailant had attacked the homeowner as well, but they were able to escape and get away from the man.

Police are asking anyone with potential information or surveillance footage of the incident to call them at 814-258-5419. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.