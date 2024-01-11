BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Two men were arrested following an executed search warrant at a Binghamton residence by Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force.

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, members of the Task Force went over to 435 Chenango Street in Binghamton to execute a search warrant which led to the discovery of several high-powered rifles and handguns, along with drugs including fentanyl and heroine.

The full list of what was allegedly found is:

-A loaded Sig Sauer brand .40 caliber handgun

-A loaded AP international brand .45 caliber handgun

-A loaded Roman/Cugur brand Ak47 style handgun

-An Aero Precision brand .223 rifle

-A Ruger brand .22lr rifle

-Thousands of rounds to above listed firearms

-2 high capacity .223 magazines

-1 high capacity 7.62 magazine

-144.7g (5.13 ounces) of heroin

-129.6g (4.59 ounces) of fentanyl pills

-Items used for weighing, packaging and cutting narcotics

As a result of the investigation, both Luis A. Ruiz, 44, and Rasheda M. Crowder, 42, were arrested and taken to the Binghamton Police Department and charged with the following:

Luis A. Ruiz (DOB:3/7/1979) charges:

-Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree (1 count)

-Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (3 counts)

-Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (3 counts)

-Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (8 counts)

-Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (2 counts)

-Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (3 counts)

-Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts)

Rasheda M. Crowder (DOB:8/23/1981) charges:

-Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree (1 count)

-Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (3 counts)

-Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (3 counts)

-Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (8 counts)

-Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts)