STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has reported a possible scam regarding the Steuben County Board of Elections.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was reported that a person who identified herself as a member of the “Board of Elections” visited a person in the Urbana area, in her home, and asked personal identification questions on Aug. 23.

It was also reported that when she was asked to provide identification from the Board of Elections, the person displayed no identification and then left.

According to the Steuben County Board of Elections Commissioners, no home visits are done to retrieve personal information by any actual member of the Steuben County Board of Elections.

Anyone who encounters a person falsely representing themselves as members of the Steuben County Board of Elections is encouraged to contact 911 to report the criminal impersonation.