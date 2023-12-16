ROULETTE, Pa. (WETM) — A Potter County man was arrested on multiple rape charges on Friday night.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jacob Tarr, 30, of Roulette, was arrested on Dec. 15 after police investigated a reported sexual assault. Police say the investigation revealed that Tarr sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at about 9:30 p.m. the same day he was arrested.

Tarr is facing the following charges:

Statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, Felony 1

Aggravated indecent assault- complainant less than 16, Felony 2

Indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, Misdemeanor 2

Endangering welfare of children, Misdemeanor 1

Corruption of minors, Felony 3

Tarr is currently being held at the Potter County Jail.