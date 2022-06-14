PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Prattsburgh man has been arrested for allegedly raping a victim under 15 years old, according to New York State Police.

Neil Shaw, 47, was arrested by State Police out of Bath on June 13, 2022, for a rape that occurred in early February. Police say that the victim was known to Shaw before the incident occurred and that they performed a DNA report that identified Shaw as the perpetrator. According to police, when they went to arrest Shaw he resisted.

He was charged with Rape in the 2nd degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd degree, Resisting arrest, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He is being held in the Steuben County Jail on $20,000 bail.

Shaw has previously been arrested several times for stalking and violating protection orders.