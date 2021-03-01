“Pretty gruesome scene”: Steuben County DA discusses homicide investigation

TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker described the scene of Sunday’s fatal accident as “gruesome” after Brittany Carlson allegedly ran over her boyfriend Nicholas Tracy in the Town of Tuscarora.

“She was arrested for driving while intoxicated and we are still waiting on results on a blood test but the initial indication from the troopers on the scene was that she was intoxicated,” Baker said.

Pennsylvania State Police initially responded to the accident on County Route 85 just north of the PA/NY border around 1 a.m. New York State Police and Baker soon responded after where Carlson and the vehicle remained at the scene.

Baker tells 18 News that Carlson was “obviously very upset, this is a traumatic situation.”

After meeting with Carlson and hours of investigating, Baker says she was charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter, among other offenses.

When asked if there was a motive Baker said its “too early to tell at this stage, the investigation is ongoing… but our investigation will look into how and why this happened.”

Baker says that it’s his understanding that Carlson was released and that her crimes were bail-eligible. He says Carlson was represented by a public defender at her arraignment and it’s not known if she has an attorney or if she’ll retain the public defender.

The District Attorney’s office is waiting for autopsy and chemical results before presenting the case and witness interviews to a grand jury.

“We are very early in the investigation and as far as what really happened and making judgments about what the ultimate charges will be, is too early to tell.”

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the State Police at (607)-962-3292.