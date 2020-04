BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the theft of an ATV.

According to State Police, the ATV was stolen from a yard between 8 p.m. on April 24 and 7 a.m. on April 25 in Litchfield Township.

The ATV is described as an early 2000s yellow Honda 250ex.

Anyone with information regarding the ATVs whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.