PSP investigating second copper wire theft in Granville Summit in a week

GRANVILLE SUMMIT, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the second instance of copper wire theft in Granville Summit in a week.

On Oct. 13, State Police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Route 514 for a report of a burglary at a home and barn.

Police say that five rolls of 250′ and three rolls of 150′ copper wire were stolen with a combined value of about $1,190. Three Bostich roofer guns ($825). two 100′ extension cords ($200), and a Bostich framer gun ($240) were also stolen.

The burglary on Route 514 is believed to have happened overnight between Oct. 12-13.

State Police previously investigated another burglary in Granville Summit where $2,250 worth of copper wire was stolen overnight between Oct. 10-11 on Coolbaugh Hill Road. Four aluminum alloy wheels worth $700 and jumper cables were also stolen from the home.

The two homes involved are within only a few miles of each other.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186.