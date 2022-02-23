PSP: Thousands of dollars of jewelry, cash, tech stolen from Sayre woman

RIDGEBURY TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A woman in Sayre was reportedly robbed of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, computers, tools and cash earlier this month, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda responded to a report of a burglary on February 6, 2022. According to the police report, a woman from Sayre told police that an unknown person entered her home and stole thousands of dollars of technology, jewelry, and cash, as well as personal documents. Police said there was no forced entry into the home.

The following items were reported stolen:

iPhone

HP laptop

Dewalt power tool

Small gld ring with tiny diamonds

White gold ring with 5/6 diamonds

Pewster ring with pearl cluster

Gold rop-style family ring

Silver flower ring

Gold St. Christopher’s miraculous medal

$5000 cash

Anyone with information should contact PSP Towanda at 570-822-5400.