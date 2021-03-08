PSP warn of Publisher’s Clearing House scam

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Tioga County are warning residents of a Publisher’s Clearing House scam after two residents lost money.

One victim received a Facebook message from a hacked account saying they won money from Publisher’s Clearing House. The 53-year-old Wellsboro victim was asked to send a $50 Stream card to pay for the prize and provide a picture of the card.

The victim was also asked private information and told to not disclose to anyone that she won.

A second victim, a 76-year-old from Mansfield, was contacted over the phone that she won the sweepstakes and that she needed to send payments via green dot cards to cover the taxes.

State Police say $1,700 was sent over the course of a month to the scammers.

Residents are reminded to never share personal information or send money to those they do not know.

Anyone with information on the scam is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.