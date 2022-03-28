PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pulteney man has been arrested after he allegedly imprisoned someone, possessed a weapon, and tried to damage property over the weekend, according to police.

Dean Gregoire, 65, was arrested by New York State Police early in the morning on March 26 after an incident reported just before 4:00 a.m. According to the arrest report, Gregoire allegedly illegally detained a person, menaced them, intended to damage property, and had a weapon in his possession while he had a previous weapons conviction.

He was charged with 3rd-degree Menacing (a class-B misdemeanor), 2nd-degree Unlawful Imprisonment (a class-A misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief (a class-A misdemeanor), and 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (A class-D felony). 18 News contacted NYSP for more information into the incident and is waiting to hear back.

Gregoire’s was one of three Unlawful Imprisonment arrests in Steuben County over the weekend. Also on March 26, a Thurston parolee was arrested for allegedly detaining someone and later fleeing law enforcement. A Corning man was arrested the same day after police said he forcibly imprisoned someone and injured them.