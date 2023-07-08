STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rathbone man was arrested after an investigation into a backhoe theft that occurred in the Town of Bath last month.

According to the New York State Police, Richard L. Freeland, 27, was arrested on charges related to the theft on July 4. Police say Freeland stole the backhoe and attempted to use it to steal a tractor in the Town of Addison.

Freeland was charged with third-degree grand larceny (a class D felony), third-degree attempted grand larceny (a class E felony), and third-degree criminal mischief (a class E felony). Freeland was taken to the New York State Police Department in Painted Post before being transported to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment.

New York State Troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the state police’s Bath and Painted Post departments investigated this case.