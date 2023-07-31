RATHBONE, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman was arrested after a road rage incident in the Town of Rathbone over the weekend.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Lisa M. Caslin, 49, of Rathbone, after responding to a road rage incident on July 30. Police say Caslin intentionally damaged another person’s property and recklessly endangered them.

Caslin was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment (a class D felony) and third-degree criminal mischief (a class E felony). She was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.