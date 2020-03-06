Realtor Michelle Kay charged with violation of probation for a second time

(WETM) – Local realtor Michelle Kay, 44, of Elmira was arrested on March 5 on an outstanding Superior Court Warrant for Violation of Probation, a Felony, issued by Chemung County Court.

Kay is being held in Chemung County Jal and will appear in Cheung County Court at a later date.

Kay, the Past President of the Elmira-Corning Association of Realtors and a former member of the Corning Chamber of Commerce, was arrested in November an outstanding Superior Court Warrant for Violation of Probation, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Kay was observed driving without an ignition interlock device, a violation of her probation, according to the Chemung County Probation Office.

The Chemung County Probation Office also confirmed to 18 News that Kay was arrested on Dec. 13, 2018, for driving on I-86 while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

She was indicted on Jan. 31, 2019 on three charges, including aggravated driving while intoxicated, and later pled guilty.