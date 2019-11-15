Realtor Michelle Kay charged with violation of probation, not having interlock device

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Michelle Kay, the Past President of the Elmira-Corning Association of Realtors and a former member of the Corning Chamber of Commerce, was arrested on an outstanding Superior Court Warrant for Violation of Probation, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Kay was observed driving without an ignition interlock device, a violation of her probation, according to the Chemung County Probation Office.

The Chemung County Probation Office also confirmed to 18 News that Kay was arrested on Dec. 13, 2018, for driving on I-86 while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

She was indicted on Jan. 31, 2019 on three charges, including aggravated driving while intoxicated, and later pled guilty.

Kay, Michelle by George Stockburger on Scribd

Kay is being held at the Chemung County Jail and will appear in Chemung County Court at a later date.