Repeat offender arrested for stealing nearly $500 in Arnot Mall store merchandise

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon McArthur, 35 of Elmira, was arrested for allegedly stealing $497 worth of merchandise from Olympia Sports in the Arnot Mall.

New York State Police were dispatched to the mall on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for reports of a man concealing clothing in his pants and backpack.

McArthur was found riding his bike behind the Econo Lodge and was arrested for petit larceny and ticketed for possession of burglar tools. He is scheduled to return to the Big Flats court at a later date.

This is not McArthur’s first run-in with police in recent months.

On July 31 he was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor, and Trespass, a Violation, after allegedly stealing from Kohls on County Route 64 in the Town of Horseheads. McArthur was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Horseheads Town Court at a later date.

In November 2019, McArthur was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of cellphones from the Verizon Wireless kiosk inside the Arnot Mall on Sept. 18 and Sept. 30.

He was charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree and released to reappear at a later date.

In January 2020, McArthur was arrested for allegedly stealing a bottle of cognac from Foster’s Liquor and Wine. He was charged with Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor, and was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Big Flats Court at a later date.