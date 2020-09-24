Repeat offender arrested in Bath on drug charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Shane Wood, 32, of Bath was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department on multiple drug charges.

According to the police department, Wood has been charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. He was taken to the Steuben County CAP court and will be arraigned at a later time.

According to the police department, Wood was previously released without bail on “several other sale of controlled substance charges a couple months ago due to recent legislation to bail reform.”

Wood’s most recent arrest was a joint effort by the Bath and Corning Police Departments, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the Steuben County District Attorney Investigators.