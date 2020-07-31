Reported shooting outside A&A Mart in Elmira, police on scene

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at the A&A Mart in Elmira

Reports of the possible shooting came in around 3:15 p.m. and police are on scene with a section outside of the store taped off.

Officers appear to be looking for casings or other evidence at the scene.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting was found at Walnut and 3rd in Elmira.





Lake Street is open and police tell 18 News that everything remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.